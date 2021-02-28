ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
Feb 28, 2021
Pakistan

PPP approaches MQM-P for Senate election

Recorder Report 28 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Saturday approached Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for the forthcoming Senate election and desired to contest the election jointly.

MQM-P will place the offer of PPP in the next meeting of its coordination committee and would inform PPP whatever decision is taken, MQM-P leader Amir Khan told the media after the meeting.

PPP delegation was comprised of Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Murtaza Wahab and Sharjeel Memon. MQM-P side was led by Amir Khan, Faisal Sabzwari, Wasim Akhtar and others.

Amir Khan said we informed PPP delegation about the deprivation in the Urban Sindh due to excesses in the last twelve years.

Amir Khan stressed that problems related to provincial finance commission should be resolved as well as youth of urban areas should be given employment as well these areas should be developed.

Nasir Hussain Shah told the media that they visited MQM-P head office on the instructions of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

We discussed Senate election with MQM-P and stated that PPP would support MQM-P if it supports PPP in the Senate election, Shah said.

Sharjeel Memon said MQM-P raised the reservations viz a viz Karachi and vowed to remove these reservations by working together.

He hoped that MQM-P would respond positively by placing our offer in the meeting of coordination committee.

Faisal Sabzwari said we asked PPP to follow the Punjab model for Senate election in Sindh. He said party would inform PPP about the decision of coordination committee regarding its offer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

