Bilawal says long march will be held after Senate elections

Amjad Ali Shah 28 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday reiterated that a long march will be held after Senate elections and puppet prime minister will be sent home. He claimed that the opposition will defeat the PTI government in the Senate elections.

Addressing a public gathering in Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bilawal asked his supporters to prepare for the long march. He said that all democratic workers from across the country will march against the government.

The public rally was organized at Kohat Football Stadium amid high security where the PPP workers gathered in the stadium for Bilawal's speech. The public rally was organized on the eve of Amjad Afridi's joining the PPP.

Bilawal said that the PPP will give a tough time to the government in the Senate elections.

He lashed out at the present government for adopting its anti-mass policies, saying the country's economy was brought on brink of complete collapse.

"The PPP and the Pakistan Democratic Movement will defeat the PTI on every platform. The selected PTI government has taken away livelihoods from the public," Bilawal said.

Bilawal Bhutto said that PPP restored the 1973 constitution through 18th amendment but selected rulers want to take back rights of the public and provincial autonomy. He further said that his party laid the foundation of CPEC for development of backward areas.

However, the PPP chairman alleged that the incompetent government was trying to end the CPEC project. We thought about the development from Gilgit-Baltistan to Balochistan with the Chinese economic progress in mind," he added.

The PPP is determined to revive the project in the "right way" so that it can benefit everyone from Gilgit-Baltistan to Gwadar, Bilawal promised.

During Benazir Bhutto's tenure, salaries of government employees were increased and the economy saw a boom, he said, adding that all the efforts by the PPP government have been sabotaged.

Bilawal continued to list steps of the PPP government and said that during their tenure, people were provided employment opportunities, pension of senior citizens was increased by 100 percent, salary of government employee saw a jump of 150 percent but the PTI government, which came into power through rigging, created an economic crisis in the country and increased inflation in the country.

Earlier, Bilawal called on PPP members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly including Ahmed Karim Kundi, Malik Amjad Afridi and Sher Azam Wazir in Peshawar.

