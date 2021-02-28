2nd anniversary of Indian strike: PM congratulates nation, armed forces

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said on Saturday that as a proud and confident nation, Pakistan responded with a determined resolve at a time and place of its choosing in response to the Indian strike.

The Prime Minister through a tweet congratulated the nation and the armed forces, on the second anniversary of Pakistan's response to India's illegal, reckless military adventure of air strikes against Pakistan.

He further stated, "We also demonstrated to the world Pakistan's responsible behaviour in the face of India's irresponsible military brinkmanship, by returning the captured Indian pilot. We have always stood for peace and remain ready to move forward to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue."

"I welcome restoration of the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC)," he added.

