ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Tree plantation vital for green future of Pakistan: Amin Aslam

  • The SAPM urged the people to become an active part of the ongoing tree plantation drive under 'Clean and Green Pakistan' for success of this government’s initiative.
APP 27 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Saturday planted a sapling here at Nursery Park, Gulberg-II under Clean and Green Plantation Drive initiated by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).

Speaking on this occasion, SAPM said that tree plantation was not only vital for green future of Pakistan but also ensure a healthy environment to coming generations, therefore every Pakistani must assume tree plantation as his national obligation and play his due role for this charitable cause.

He maintained that today, greenery and forestation were indispensable to control environmental pollution and help mitigate global warming.

Malik Amin Aslam said that tree planting drive aimed at making Pakistan clean and green. He also called for massive awareness about the importance and usefulness of trees/forests among the general public so as to mobilize them to take an active part in this noble cause.

The SAPM urged the people to become an active part of the ongoing tree plantation drive under 'Clean and Green Pakistan' for success of this government’s initiative.

He mentioned that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the vision and mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan had introduced multiple campaigns including 10 Billion Tree Tsunami and Clean Green Pakistan to combat climatic issues.

Malik Amin also appreciated the PHA for its efforts in continuing the tree plantation drive successfully and ensuring beauty of cities in Punjab.

On this occasion, PHA Chairman Yasir Gilani, Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi and other officers of the Authority were also present.

Malik Amin Aslam

Tree plantation vital for green future of Pakistan: Amin Aslam

Pakistan wants to resolve issues with India peacefully: Qureshi

Feb 27 Surprise Day: DG ISPR says Pakistan stands for peace but when challenged, 'shall respond with full might'

UAE supports Saudi position on U.S. Khashoggi report - state news agency

‘I see no reason for us to continue with any kind of hostilities,’ says Abhinandan about India-Pakistan conflict

Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be taken as weakness: warns Air Chief

Hamza Shahbaz released from Kot Lakhpat jail

LoC ceasefire restoration: PM says onus of creating enabling environment for further progress rests with India

Punjab govt withdraws restrictions after decrease in COVID-19 cases

New LNG deal signed; shipments to start in Jan

Central Business District inaugurated: Deal with Qatar to help save $300m annually: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters