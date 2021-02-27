ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
Govt committed to welfare of Overseas Pakistanis: FM

  • Chuadhry Pervaiz Iqbal Losar briefed the Foreign Minister in detail about the performance of Pak-EU Friendship Federation.
APP 27 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday describing Overseas Pakistanis as the country’s ambassadors abroad said that the government was committed to their welfare.

He was talking to Chairman Pak-EU Friendship Federation Chaudhry Pervaiz Iqbal Losar who called on him here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Minister said that he had directed the Pakistan Embassies across the world to make all out efforts to ensure the welfare and betterment of expatriate community and for the redressal of their problems

During the meeting matters relating to the Overseas Pakistanis were discussed.

Chuadhry Pervaiz Iqbal Losar briefed the Foreign Minister in detail about the performance of Pak-EU Friendship Federation.

He appreciated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as Pakistani Missions abroad for the support and assistance provided to the Overseas Pakistanis during the challenge of Covid-19 pandemic despite limited resources and thanked the Foreign Minister.

The Foreign Minister lauded the services of Chaudhry Pervaiz Iqbal Losar for the welfare and betterment of Pakistani community in European countries.

