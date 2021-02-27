Farooq pays tribute to PAF for shooting down Indian aircraft on 27 February

MUZAFFARABAD: The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan has paid tributes to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for shooting down the adversary’s aircraft on the same day (27 February) and arresting Indian Wing Commander Abhinundhan while dashing the Indian pride into the ground.

He said this on observing 'Surprise Day' in regard with shooting down of two Indian warplanes by Pakistan Air Force on February 27, 2019.

The AJK PM asserted that Pakistan Air Force uphold the head up of Pakistani nation and Kashmiri people with pride on 27 February and maintained its traditional Air supremacy against cunning enemy, he observed.

Raja Farooq said that Kashmiri people have proud on the utmost war capability of battle hard Armed Forces of Pakistan. He continued as saying that Pakistan Air Force which had been trained by great Air Chiefs like Air Marshal Asghar Khan and Air Marshal Noor Khan could not be defeated.

AJK PM observed that as long as Abhinundhan is alive, India will keep licking its injuries and saying that Kashmiri people were standing shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan Army to defend Pakistan against any Indian aggression, he added.