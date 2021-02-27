Buzdar sees Baloch Culture Day to promote interprovincial harmony

LAHORE: On the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Baloch Culture Day will be observed with zeal across the province on March 2nd.

The Information and Culture Department has been directed to arrange special ceremonies in this regard. Baluchi artists should also be invited in the cultural shows and events being organized on Baloch Culture Day in all the districts including Lahore.

He said that Baloch Culture Day is an important feature of our history and associated with our civilization. "The culture and history of Baluchistan has a unique place. The purpose of celebrating this day is to enlighten our new generation about our civilization."

He said that celebrating Baloch Culture Day in Punjab would promote national and interprovincial harmony as well as brotherhood. This initiative of the Punjab government will help in conveying its sentiments of affection and goodwill for the Balochi brethren. Only those nations can flourish who remember their culture. Other cultural days will also be celebrated, he concluded.