PTI wanted to enslave Sindh police: Shah

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Information & Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the federal government has resorted to cheap tactics after political failures adding that the transfer of important and capable police officers from Sindh police was the result of their frustration.

Responding to move of the federal government who has transferred DIG level police officers from Sindh, the minister in a press statement on Saturday, said that federal government would be responsible if law and order situation deteriorated in Sindh.

Shah said that PTI wanted to enslave Sindh police like they had done in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtun Khaw. “The federation facilitates to strengthen the provinces, but these strange and mentally poor rulers are trying to weaken the provinces,” the minister added.

Shah said that important officers, including IG Sindh Police, were being targeted without any reason, when they failed to get Sindh Police Inspector General transferred, now many important officers had been transferred without any justification.

“PTI does not tolerate police officers who have good reputation and in Punjab and KPK , they have transferred police chiefs frequently,” the minister said and added that Sindh government stands by all the police officers who perform their duties honestly.

Shah quoted the press conference of Sindh Governor against Inspector General Sindh Police and added that it made clear what PTI wanted. “They wanted that their land grabbers should be free and above the law,” the minster concluded.