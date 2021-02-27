Pakistan
Nawaz Sharif to be brought back to country: Governor
- Imran Ismail said that he was not seeing PPP’s role in the politics of Punjab in future.
27 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Saturday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would be brought back to the country to face the corruption cases.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo will never return to Pakistan by himself, but he would be brought back.
He said the corruption was the biggest problem of the country, adding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to eliminate the menace of corruption and money laundering from the country.
Replying to a question, Imran Ismail said that he was not seeing PPP’s role in the politics of Punjab in future.
