ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Weekly inflation goes up 2.41pc

  • The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.
APP 27 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on February 25, for the combined consumption group, witnessed increase of 2.41 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 147.09 points against 143.63 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 13.89 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 6.65 percent increase and went up from 148.48 points in last week to 158.36 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; and above Rs 44,175 per month increased by 3.57 percent, 1.95 percent, 1.29 percent and 1.47 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 05 items decreased, 25 items increased while that of 21 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included tomatoes, onions, LPG Cylinder, Gur and firewood.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included electricity charges, bananas, long cloth, gram pulse, chicken, potatoes, mustard oil, vegetable ghee (tin), tea (prepared), eggs, vegetable ghee (loose), toilet soap, rice (Basmati broken), rice (Irri-6/9), washing soap, wheat flour, garlic, moong pulse, shirting, mutton, sugar, masoor pulse, milk (powdered), mash pulse and beef.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included bread, milk (fresh), curd, cooking oil (tin), salt, chillies, tea (packet), cooked beef, cooked daal, cigarettes, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, ladies sandal, gas charges, energy saver, match box, petrol, diesel and telephone call.

inflation

Weekly inflation goes up 2.41pc

Pakistan wants to resolve issues with India peacefully: Qureshi

Feb 27 Surprise Day: DG ISPR says Pakistan stands for peace but when challenged, 'shall respond with full might'

UAE supports Saudi position on U.S. Khashoggi report - state news agency

‘I see no reason for us to continue with any kind of hostilities,’ says Abhinandan about India-Pakistan conflict

Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be taken as weakness: warns Air Chief

Hamza Shahbaz released from Kot Lakhpat jail

LoC ceasefire restoration: PM says onus of creating enabling environment for further progress rests with India

Punjab govt withdraws restrictions after decrease in COVID-19 cases

New LNG deal signed; shipments to start in Jan

Central Business District inaugurated: Deal with Qatar to help save $300m annually: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters