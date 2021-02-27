Pakistan
27 Feb, shining example of Pakistan’s invincible defense: Omar Ayub
- He said we are proud of our forces. Long live Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and Long Live the Pakistan Air Force.
27 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan Saturday said that February 27 was a shining example of Pakistan’s invincible defense.
“Our brave forces have done what the world recognizes in defending the country, whether it is the 1965 war or such incident [27 February 2019] with an enemy many times bigger than us,” the minister said in a tweet on eve of 2nd Anniversary of Operation Swift Retort to pay tributes to valiant Shaheens for their brave defence of the motherland.
He said “we are proud of our forces. Long live Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and Long Live the Pakistan Air Force”.
Pakistan wants to resolve issues with India peacefully: Qureshi
27 Feb, shining example of Pakistan’s invincible defense: Omar Ayub
Feb 27 Surprise Day: DG ISPR says Pakistan stands for peace but when challenged, 'shall respond with full might'
UAE supports Saudi position on U.S. Khashoggi report - state news agency
‘I see no reason for us to continue with any kind of hostilities,’ says Abhinandan about India-Pakistan conflict
Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be taken as weakness: warns Air Chief
Hamza Shahbaz released from Kot Lakhpat jail
LoC ceasefire restoration: PM says onus of creating enabling environment for further progress rests with India
Punjab govt withdraws restrictions after decrease in COVID-19 cases
New LNG deal signed; shipments to start in Jan
Central Business District inaugurated: Deal with Qatar to help save $300m annually: PM
Tariff adjustment: CPPA-G files pleas of IPPs, wind projects facing NAB probe
Read more stories
Comments