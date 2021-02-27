27 Feb, shining example of Pakistan’s invincible defense: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan Saturday said that February 27 was a shining example of Pakistan’s invincible defense.

“Our brave forces have done what the world recognizes in defending the country, whether it is the 1965 war or such incident [27 February 2019] with an enemy many times bigger than us,” the minister said in a tweet on eve of 2nd Anniversary of Operation Swift Retort to pay tributes to valiant Shaheens for their brave defence of the motherland.

He said “we are proud of our forces. Long live Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and Long Live the Pakistan Air Force”.