PM’s visit to Sri Lanka helpful for promotion of regional trade: VP SAARC CCI

  • He said SAARC was a very important forum for strengthening of regional cooperation and trade in the region comprising of 21 percent of world’s population.
APP 27 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: Vice President (VC) South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI), Haji Ghulam Ali has termed the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Sri Lanka a good omen for promotion of regional trade and for revival of SAARC from.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, Haji Ghulam Ali, a prominent businessman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who is also former Senator and former President of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan would proof beneficial for whole region by promotion of trade.

He said SARRC which aimed at promotion of economic development and regional integration was lying dormant due to negative attitude of India because of its refusal to participate in its annual summit since 2016.

Being an office bearer of SAARC Chamber, Ghulam Ali said he over saw the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan fruitful in revival and promotion of regional trade.

He also appreciated the offer extended by Pakistan to Sri Lanka of benefiting from China Pakistan Economic Corridor, allowing access to Sri Lankan’s goods to Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics via Gawadar sea port.

Haji Ghulam Ali also laid stress on Foreign Office of Pakistan to take effective measures for revival of SAARC forum from dormancy to activeness.

He said SAARC was a very important forum for strengthening of regional cooperation and trade in the region comprising of 21 percent of world’s population.

