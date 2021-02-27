ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
PTI will emerge as leading party in Senate: CM

  • He said that the nation lauded the steps being taken by Prime Minister for ensuing and upholding transparency.
APP 27 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that through a successful strategy in the province, senators have been elected unopposed, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will emerge as a leading party in Senate.

He expressed these views in a ceremony held in honour of PTI senator-elect from Punjab, Aon Abbas Buppi here at a local hotel on Saturday.

Provincial ministers and assembly members were also present.

The CM congratulated Aon Abbas Buppi over his election unopposed, and said that the opposition had always promoted politics of horse-trading.

He said that the nation lauded the steps being taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan for ensuing and upholding transparency.

He said that the corrupt elements had gathered to protect their interests. The opposition had used every negative tactic against the government but failed.

Opposition’s politics of double standards could not hoodwink people as the government was making all-out efforts for the welfare of the people, he added.

