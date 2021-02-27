ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
Zartaj Gul urges students to be part of ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ drive

  • Zartaj Gul advised female students to pay focus on education.
APP 27 Feb 2021

MUZAFFARGARH: Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gul on Saturdya urged upon youth to become a part of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of Clean and Green Pakistan.

Addressing a ceremony in a private college at Tehsil Kot Addu, she urged youth to participate for maximum plantation which would help address the challenges of global warming.

"The youngsters should actively take part in plantation campaign", she said adding, Pakistan was included in the countries wherein vehicles were washed with clean water.

Zartaj Gul advised female students to pay focus on education. They should nurture their hidden talent and ignore negative criticism to move forward, she said.

Female students should be very careful while using mobile or computer, she said adding, in case of any harassment issue, they should contact cyber crime cell or law enforcement agencies. Female students would have to be courageous to achieve successes in society, she commented.

She also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for awarding him party ticket to contest against feudals. She stated that society honoured immense respect to women as she herself got elected from Dera Ghazi Khan.

Zartaj Gul, on this occasion, also distributed prizes among the best players of the annual sports gala.

