CM decides to set up commission to look into land settlement matters in Malakand

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has decided to set up a commission headed by Senior Member Board of Revenue to look into complications and public grievances relating to land settlement process in Malakand Division.

The decision was taken in second meeting regarding developmental schemes and public issues of Malakand Division, said an official handout issued here Saturday. The commission would also prepare workable recommendations after threadbare study of all aspects of the issue.

Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai and special assistants to chief minister Riaz Khan, Shafiullah and and Wazir Zada, members of Provincial Assembly from Malakand region, Senior Member Board of Revenue, administrative secretaries of relevant departments, representatives of federal departments and other senior officials attended the meeting.

On this occasion, Chief Minister directed Public Health Engineering Department to take over all non-functional tube wells constructed by various organizations in Malakand Division and work out a plan to make them functional.

He also directed Higher Education Department for necessary steps to ensure commencement of classes in all newly established colleges of province from the upcoming academic year.

The Chief Minister further directed all departments to ensure timely completion of development projects without compromising on quality and warned that contractors involved in substandard work would be blacklisted while responsible government officials would be suspended and strict action be initiated against them in the light of the Monitoring and Evaluation reports.

Briefing the participants about the implementation of the decisions taken in the previous meeting regarding the development projects of Malakand region, it was told that 20 out of 66 decisions were implemented completely while progress on implementation of 38 decisions was satisfactory and implementation on eight decisions was slow.

Regarding District Buner, it was told that District Headquarters Hospital Dagar had been upgraded from Category B to A, while 12 drinking water schemes have been completed and work on 17 is in progress.

The meeting also reviewed PC-1 of two schemes and was informed that PC-1 for up-gradation of Besham Hospital in Shangla District had been prepared which would be sent to relevant forum for approval in next two days.

Meeting was informed that 8 schools had been proposed for up-gradation in Besham and PC-1 of the project has already been approved. The meeting was told that a scheme for capacity building of District Headquarters Hospital Chitral has been proposed for inclusion in next ADP while feasibility work is underway to upgrade Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Upper Chitral to District Headquarters Hospital.

It was further informed 1377 posts of Police personnel had been created for capacity building of police in Upper and Lower Chitral.

Regarding the development projects of district Lower Dir, it was informed that the plan to upgrade Lal Qila Hospital from Category D to C has been proposed for next ADP.