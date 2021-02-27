Pakistan
Shibli expresses concerns over dubious role of opposition in Senate elections
- He said the so-called leaders of PML-N and the PPP have no political background, while Prime Minister Imran Khan made a long struggle in politics of the country.
27 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz has expressed serious concerns over the dubious role of opposition and said that it is strange that why opposition benches are opposing open ballot system in Senate elections.
In an interview with a private news channel, he said introducing open ballot system would ensure transparency in the elections.
He said the so-called leaders of PML-N and the PPP have no political background, while Prime Minister Imran Khan made a long struggle in politics of the country.
The Information Minister said the government is filing a petition against the verdict of Election Commission for fresh elections in National Assembly constituency, NA-75 Daska, district Sialkot.
