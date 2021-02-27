World
UAE supports Saudi position on US Khashoggi report
Updated 27 Feb 2021
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates supports Saudi Arabia's position on the United States intelligence report about the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the UAE's state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.
The UAE's foreign ministry "expressed its confidence in and support for the Saudi judiciary rulings, which affirm the kingdom's commitment to implementing the law in a transparent and impartial manner, and holding all those involved in this case accountable," WAM said.
