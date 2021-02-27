Pakistan
Govt to finalize development package for Sindh at the earliest: Asad Umar
- He said the government's focus is to serve the masses.
Updated 27 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said the government's target is to finalize the development package for Sindh province at the earliest.
Addressing a news conference in Hyderabad on Saturday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan will personally visit Sindh to announce the package which will meet the development needs of different areas of the province. He said the government's focus is to serve the masses.
