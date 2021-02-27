Business & Finance
Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains
- Fourth-quarter operating income rose to $5.02 billion from $4.42 billion a year earlier, it said.
- Net income, reflecting the stock gains, rose 23% to $35.84 billion from $29.16 billion a year earlier.
Updated 27 Feb 2021
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said quarterly operating income rose 14%, while soaring prices of stock holdings such as Apple Inc led to a higher overall profit.
Fourth-quarter operating income rose to $5.02 billion from $4.42 billion a year earlier, it said.
Net income, reflecting the stock gains, rose 23% to $35.84 billion from $29.16 billion a year earlier.
Pakistan wants to resolve issues with India peacefully: Qureshi
Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains
Feb 27 Surprise Day: DG ISPR says Pakistan stands for peace but when challenged, 'shall respond with full might'
UAE supports Saudi position on U.S. Khashoggi report - state news agency
‘I see no reason for us to continue with any kind of hostilities,’ says Abhinandan about India-Pakistan conflict
Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be taken as weakness: warns Air Chief
Hamza Shahbaz released from Kot Lakhpat jail
LoC ceasefire restoration: PM says onus of creating enabling environment for further progress rests with India
Punjab govt withdraws restrictions after decrease in COVID-19 cases
New LNG deal signed; shipments to start in Jan
Central Business District inaugurated: Deal with Qatar to help save $300m annually: PM
Tariff adjustment: CPPA-G files pleas of IPPs, wind projects facing NAB probe
Read more stories
Comments