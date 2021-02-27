ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Swiatek crushes Bencic to win Adelaide title

  • The 19-year-old Pole was in ruthless form as she downed Bencic 6-2, 6-2 to claim the second title of her career.
AFP 27 Feb 2021

ADELAIDE: French Open champion Iga Swiatek crushed world number 12 Belinda Bencic in straight sets to claim the Adelaide International at Memorial Drive on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Pole was in ruthless form as she downed Bencic 6-2, 6-2 to claim the second title of her career.

Swiatek burst onto the tennis scene at Roland Garros last year when she claimed the French Open crown, defeating then world number six Sofia Kenin in the final.

She started strongly against Bencic and never eased up, breaking her Swiss opponent twice in each set to wrap up a comfortable victory.

Bencic had been forced to battle for almost three hours to see off Coco Gauff in their semi-final on Friday night, and she started strongly in Saturday's final.

Both players were untroubled, holding their opening service games until Bencic's serve deserted her at 2-2 and Swiatek took full advantage.

She broke Bencic and was never in trouble after that, running away with the title on the back of a powerful forehand and Bencic's misfiring serve, which included eight double faults.

Swiatek went into the tournament as world number 18 but will now rise to a career-high 15 as a result of the win, her first hard-court title.

She said she appreciated being able to play in front of spectators during the Australian tournaments, particularly in front of a capacity crowd for the Adelaide final.

"It's been an amazing time here in Australia," she said.

Bencic, whose 2020 was badly affected by injury problems, was playing her 11th final but her first for 12 months.

The former world number four showed some glimpses of her best tennis but had no answers against Swiatek.

"Tennis can be a little bit brutal," she said.

"You can have a very good week and still end up losing and having a bitter feeling.

"I didn't manage to find a way today but I think I had a great week and I really enjoyed playing here."

The women's doubles final was won by Chilean-US pair Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk, who beat Hayley Carter of the US and Brazil's Luisa Stefani 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 10-3.

Belinda Bencic Adelaide International Iga Swiatek

Swiatek crushes Bencic to win Adelaide title

Feb 27 Surprise Day: DG ISPR says Pakistan stands for peace but when challenged, 'shall respond with full might'

UAE supports Saudi position on U.S. Khashoggi report - state news agency

‘I see no reason for us to continue with any kind of hostilities,’ says Abhinandan about India-Pakistan conflict

Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be taken as weakness: warns Air Chief

Hamza Shahbaz released from Kot Lakhpat jail

LoC ceasefire restoration: PM says onus of creating enabling environment for further progress rests with India

Punjab govt withdraws restrictions after decrease in COVID-19 cases

New LNG deal signed; shipments to start in Jan

Central Business District inaugurated: Deal with Qatar to help save $300m annually: PM

Tariff adjustment: CPPA-G files pleas of IPPs, wind projects facing NAB probe

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters