Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

  • At least 113,374,410 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 69,506,100 are now considered recovered.
AFP 27 Feb 2021

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,518,080 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.

At least 113,374,410 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 69,506,100 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Friday, 9,676 new deaths and 421,848 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 2,046 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,337 and Mexico with 782.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 510,467 deaths from 28,486,575 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 252,835 deaths from 10,455,630 cases, Mexico with 184,474 deaths from 2,076,882 cases, India with 156,938 deaths from 11,079,979 cases, and Britain with 122,415 deaths from 4,163,085 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 190 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Czech Republic with 189, Slovenia 184, Britain 180 and Italy 161.

Europe overall has 848,583 deaths from 37,377,892 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 673,866 deaths from 21,221,851 infections, and the United States and Canada 532,372 deaths from 29,346,951 cases.

Asia has reported 255,413 deaths from 16,079,068 cases, the Middle East 103,754 deaths from 5,435,948 cases, Africa 103,143 deaths from 3,880,372 cases, and Oceania 949 deaths from 32,336 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However, the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

