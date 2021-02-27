Punjab govt withdraws restrictions after decrease in COVID-19 cases

Punjab government on Saturday has withdrawn all restrictions after decrease in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the province.

Notification issued by Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare read that restrictions imposed in the province under Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Ordinance 2020 have been withdrawn.

As per the notification, the restrictions of limited working hours for business activities and leisure places, the condition of 50 percent staff of offices working at homes have been taken back.

“The shrines will also open their doors in the province from March 15,” Secretary Health retired Capt. Muhammad Usman has said in a statement.

Earlier, the provincial government had ordered all shopping malls, restaurants, shops and marriage halls to shut by 10 pm amid increasing number of the COVID-19 cases.

It had also ordered to close public parks and recreational spots by 6:00 pm.