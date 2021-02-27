Govt to build multi-billion modern train structure from Islamabad to Murree

In a bid to boost the tourism sector in Pakistan especially in the northern areas, the government is planning to launch a new generation train structure.

“We are striving for investor to join hands with us to build new generation train structure from Islamabad to Murree,” said Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in a tweet post on Saturday.

The minister was replying to a twitterati who called for modern trains similar to what we see in Europe and the developed world to enjoy the scenic beauty, especially of the northern areas.

Meanwhile, the minister informed that the project would cost around 300 million euros or over PKR 57 billion. “Let’s hope if we could get through that in the first phase then model can be replicated,” he said.

The tourism industry is one of the key sectors of the government, earlier, National Tourism Coordination Board (NTCB) Chairman Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to share best practice with each other in the field tourism.

Following the MoU signing, he told media that it was pending since long and had been finalized after necessary changes to ensure effective coordination between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the tourism sector.