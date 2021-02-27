ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be taken as weakness: warns Air Chief

  • “We want to live in peace but if our sovereignty is challenged, our response would always be Swift and Resolute as it was on 27 February, 2019” said Mujahid Anwar Khan.
  • The Air Chief further said, “PAF maintained its Operational Readiness to deter aggression, despite the challenges of COVID-19 Pandemic.”
BR Web Desk 27 Feb 2021

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has warned that Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be taken as weakness and any misadventure will be responded immediately.

The Air Chief made these comments while addressing to a special ceremony organized at the Air Headquarters (AHQ), Islamabad in connection with the second anniversary of the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) Operation Swift Retort.

“We want to live in peace but if our sovereignty is challenged, our response would always be Swift and Resolute as it was on 27 February, 2019” said Mujahid Anwar Khan.

The Air Chief further said, “PAF maintained its Operational Readiness to deter aggression, despite the challenges of COVID-19 Pandemic.”

“Pakistan is confronted with varied challenges including a Hybrid War, which demands our enhanced commitment and vigilance. PAF endeavours to augment its capability in all spectrums of operations while pursuing modernization through indigenous efforts,” he added.

Mujahid Anwar Khan said, “Pakistan’s armed forces brilliantly defended the motherland under the operation. I salute the PAF pilots for their professional skills.”

Former Air Chiefs and a large number of PAF officials witnessed the ceremony.

Pakistan PAF Mujahid Anwar Khan Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan

Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be taken as weakness: warns Air Chief

LoC ceasefire restoration: PM says onus of creating enabling environment for further progress rests with India

New LNG deal signed; shipments to start in Jan

Central Business District inaugurated: Deal with Qatar to help save $300m annually: PM

Tariff adjustment: CPPA-G files pleas of IPPs, wind projects facing NAB probe

Private co granted licence to act as provincial grid co in KP

Investment declines by 78pc in 7 months of FY21

July-Jan period: Repatriation of profit, dividend exceeds $1bn

Pakistan to come out of FATF grey list by June: Hammad

PSM to pay Rs93.2m for ‘violating’ contract

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters