Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be taken as weakness: warns Air Chief

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has warned that Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be taken as weakness and any misadventure will be responded immediately.

The Air Chief made these comments while addressing to a special ceremony organized at the Air Headquarters (AHQ), Islamabad in connection with the second anniversary of the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) Operation Swift Retort.

“We want to live in peace but if our sovereignty is challenged, our response would always be Swift and Resolute as it was on 27 February, 2019” said Mujahid Anwar Khan.

The Air Chief further said, “PAF maintained its Operational Readiness to deter aggression, despite the challenges of COVID-19 Pandemic.”

“Pakistan is confronted with varied challenges including a Hybrid War, which demands our enhanced commitment and vigilance. PAF endeavours to augment its capability in all spectrums of operations while pursuing modernization through indigenous efforts,” he added.

Mujahid Anwar Khan said, “Pakistan’s armed forces brilliantly defended the motherland under the operation. I salute the PAF pilots for their professional skills.”

Former Air Chiefs and a large number of PAF officials witnessed the ceremony.