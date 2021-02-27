ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
Senate Election: ECP rejects Shehbaz Sharif’s plea to cast vote in Lahore

  • The ECP said that that a vote cannot be cast anywhere other than National Assembly.
  • The Senate elections will be held on March 3.
BR Web Desk 27 Feb 2021

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday rejected plea of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif seeking permission to cast his vote in the upcoming Senate election in Lahore.

While rejecting Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader’s plea to cast his vote in Lahore, the ECP said that that a vote cannot be cast anywhere other than National Assembly.

Meanwhile, ARY News citing its sources said that other imprisoned or confined members of the National Assembly will also cast their vote in the assembly hall.

The commission has already issued production orders for the members of the assemblies and the MNAs will be shifted to Parliament Lodges on March 2 for the upcoming Senate polls.

The Senate elections will be held on March 3.

