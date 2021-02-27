Pakistan
Senate Election: ECP rejects Shehbaz Sharif’s plea to cast vote in Lahore
- The ECP said that that a vote cannot be cast anywhere other than National Assembly.
- The Senate elections will be held on March 3.
27 Feb 2021
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday rejected plea of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif seeking permission to cast his vote in the upcoming Senate election in Lahore.
While rejecting Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader’s plea to cast his vote in Lahore, the ECP said that that a vote cannot be cast anywhere other than National Assembly.
Meanwhile, ARY News citing its sources said that other imprisoned or confined members of the National Assembly will also cast their vote in the assembly hall.
The commission has already issued production orders for the members of the assemblies and the MNAs will be shifted to Parliament Lodges on March 2 for the upcoming Senate polls.
The Senate elections will be held on March 3.
Feb 27 Surprise Day: DG ISPR says Pakistan stands for peace but when challenged, 'shall respond with full might'
Senate Election: ECP rejects Shehbaz Sharif’s plea to cast vote in Lahore
Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be taken as weakness: warns Air Chief
LoC ceasefire restoration: PM says onus of creating enabling environment for further progress rests with India
New LNG deal signed; shipments to start in Jan
Central Business District inaugurated: Deal with Qatar to help save $300m annually: PM
Tariff adjustment: CPPA-G files pleas of IPPs, wind projects facing NAB probe
Private co granted licence to act as provincial grid co in KP
Investment declines by 78pc in 7 months of FY21
July-Jan period: Repatriation of profit, dividend exceeds $1bn
Pakistan to come out of FATF grey list by June: Hammad
PSM to pay Rs93.2m for ‘violating’ contract
Read more stories
Comments