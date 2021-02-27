KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 17.614 billion and the number of lots traded at 18,541.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 7.379 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.725 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.817 billion), Silver (PKR 1.157 billion), DJ (PKR 856.449 million), Crude Oil (PKR 537.601 million), Copper (PKR 514.688 million), Natural Gas (PKR 266.071 million), Platinum (PKR 265.460 million) and SP500 (PKR 94.025 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 10 lots of Cotton amount to PKR 7.369 million were traded.

