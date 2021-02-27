ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
FATF acknowledges Pakistan’s commitment to combat terrorist financing: FO

Ali Hussain 27 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office, Friday, said that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has acknowledged Pakistan’s continued high level political commitment to combat terrorist financing and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to continue strengthening the AML/CFT regime in line with the global standards.

Speaking at his weekly media briefing, the Foreign Office Spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, said that the FATF in its latest plenary has acknowledged the progress made by Pakistan across all action plan items and has now addressed 24 of the 27 action items. He said that Pakistan has made “notable” progress on the remaining three action items, which also stand partially addressed.

“The FATF has acknowledged Pakistan’s continued high level political commitment to combat terrorist financing that led to significant progress across the comprehensive action plan. Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to continue strengthening the AML/CFT [Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Financing of Terrorism] regime in line with the global standards,” he added.

Responding to a question about the recent firing incident on the Pakistan-Iran border, the spokesperson refuted the statement given by the deputy governor of Iran’s Sistan-Balochistan province with regard to the killing of some Pakistani fuel buyers to have been come under the fire from Pakistan side, adding that the incident took place inside Iran and “the statement of the deputy governor is incorrect”.

About the understanding reached between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India for “strict observance” of all agreements including the ceasefire accord, he called for the need to implement 2003 ceasefire understanding in letter and spirit to save lives of the innocent Kashmiri people on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC). He said that Pakistan is very concerned over loss of precious human lives of the people of Kashmir and their property on both sides of the LoC, adding that Pakistan always gives a measured response to Indian ceasefire violations in view of protecting lives of innocent Kashmiris. He said respecting the ceasefire understanding of 2003 will help save Kashmiris’ lives.

To another question, he said that there is no change in Pakistan’s long-held and principled position on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, adding that Kashmir dispute should be resolved in a peaceful manner as enshrined in the UN Security Council resolutions and as per the wishes of the people of Kashmir.

About the February 27, 2019, events between Pakistan and India, he said that Pakistan’s armed forces are fully capable to give a befitting response to any foreign eventuality. “Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression on Balakot was firm and responsible and we reiterate our national resolve that aggressors will be met with same response in case of any misadventure,” he added.

