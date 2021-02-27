Blast hits Israeli-owned vessel in Gulf of Oman

DUBAI: An Israeli vessel apparently travelling from Saudi Arabia to Singapore was hit by an explosion in the Gulf of Oman, maritime security groups said Friday, adding there were no casualties.

The MV Helios Ray vehicle carrier “suffered an explosion within the Gulf of Oman”, the Dryad Global maritime security group said.

The vessel was understood to have been travelling from Dammam, a port city in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, to Singapore when the blast occurred Thursday northwest of Oman, it said.

“The MV HELIOS RAY is owned by HELIOS Ltd an Israeli company registered in the Isle of Man,” it added.

“The crew are understood to be uninjured. The vessel appears to be returning to (its) port of origin,” Dryad said.

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) also reported the blast and said that the vessel, which it did not identify, and the crew were “safe”.

“Investigations are ongoing,” UKMTO said.