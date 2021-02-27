Pakistan
Spotify launched in Pakistan
27 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Spotify, the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service, officially launched in Pakistan, offering a revolutionary music experience tuned to your personal taste.
With a worldwide community of more than 345 million monthly active listeners including 155 million premium subscribers, Spotify will offer a personalized listening experience for local and international music of over 70 million tracks. The Spotify service is available for free or with an upgrade to Spotify Premium, a subscription service that allows users to enjoy music without ad interruptions. The Service has also launched in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.