Spotify launched in Pakistan

KARACHI: Spotify, the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service, officially launched in Pakistan, offering a revolutionary music experience tuned to your personal taste.

With a worldwide community of more than 345 million monthly active listeners including 155 million premium subscribers, Spotify will offer a personalized listening experience for local and international music of over 70 million tracks. The Spotify service is available for free or with an upgrade to Spotify Premium, a subscription service that allows users to enjoy music without ad interruptions. The Service has also launched in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021