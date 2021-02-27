PPP, PTI lawmakers clash in Sindh PA

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) asked the PPP government to act against flour hoarders as treasury and opposition continued with scornful remarks during the Sindh Assembly session on Friday.

The house could not recover from the last sitting chaos that emerged from the PPP and PTI legislators, who still continued, showing disrespect for one another.

The assembly nearly escaped having a physical clash between the two major parties lawmakers, thought verbal fight lasted for the whole sitting.

The treasury even also failed Speaker Aga Siraj Khan Durrani to place his order firmly, as ruckus freely and widely stuck the assembly proceedings.

The verbal disrespect for one another started when PTI's Khurram Sher Zaman Khan pointed out that dog bites cases are on the rise in the city, saying that "it seems there is dogs rule in Sindh".

His remarks stirred up the treasury members protest, as Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Mukesh Kumar Chawla asked the Speaker to warn Khurram Sher Zaman to mind his language and "keep his tongue under control".

This led to a further chaos as shouts grew across the benches. Legislators from both sides erupted into anger against one another as one from PPP, Burhan Chandio ran to PTI members violently. However, he was intercepted by Umar Amri of the PTI.

Sindh Information Technology Minister, Taimor Talpur also took part in the un-parliamentary spree, and left no stone unturned either to call PM Imran Khan "inefficient" or show contempt to PTI's lawmakers.

He was holding a questions and answers session on his department, replying to a question he said that over 12 universities in Sindh will have a free WiFi facility for students next year. He also brought Imran Khan's sister into his critical remarks.

Adeeba Hassan of the PTI on her call attention notice called for government's action against flour hoarders, saying that 12 mills have been under the NAB investigations for malpractices and faced action.

She said that the Sindh government took no actions against hoarding of the essential commodities. To her notice, Sindh Food Minister, Hari Ram assured that the government will act to end the illegal storing of food and arresting soaring prices. The house will now meet on next Monday at 11am.

