ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Authorities/statutory bodies/organizations: Not permitted to use allocation of public funds at sole discretion: SHC

Recorder Report 27 Feb 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ruled that the authorities/statutory bodies/organizations are not permitted to use the allocation of public funds at their sole discretion, and they have to take care of the public money and its proper usage strictly within the parameters of the Constitution and law.

A two-member bench of the SHC comprising Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui and Justice Adnan-ul-Karim Memon gave this ruling in the written order of a petition, filed by Raees Ahmed and others versus Karachi Dock Labour Board (KDLB).

The order declared, "No public funds could be disbursed to any person and/or organization without complying with the legal sanction."

The court observed that transferring such benefits to only a selected group of employees of the KDLB violated the law, and therefore such a transfer of public money in the accounts of beneficiaries is a nullity in the eyes of law.

The court also observed that a great loss to the public exchequer has been caused by passing such Resolution BR. 13(f)/2011 dated 14.05.2011 and the public money has been influx to give benefits to the employees of the KDLB. The competent authority has not accorded any permission for accepting the demand of CBA under the law, the order declared.

The court examined the issue of whether the KDLB was lawfully entrusted with the task to grant payment of leave encashment to the retired employees/beneficiaries and to pass such Board Resolution BR. 13(f)/2011 dated 14.05.2011 under the Karachi Dock Labour Workers (Regulation of Employment) Scheme 1973 (the Scheme, 1973).

The court observed that it is an admitted position that the Karachi Dock Labour Board is a statutory body established under the Karachi Dock Labour Workers (Regulation of Employment) Scheme, 1973 and noted that on merits, the petitioners were performing their duties and stood retired against which they were duly paid their terminal dues/salaries; therefore, the question of additional benefits i.e. 70% leave encashment does not arise under the revised Leave Rules 1980 as amended up-to-date.

The court ruled that the petitioners have neither authority nor title to claim amount, which is public money.

The court also declared the beneficiaries have received ill-gotten gain and ruled that all the persons who have received benefits out of the public money are liable to be accounted for in law and the public money must be returned to the public exchequer account forthwith, under law.

The court declared that the KDLB erroneously passed Resolution BR. 13(f)/2011 dated 14.05.2011 and the beneficiaries gained the benefits out of the public money without any justifiable reason and dismissed the petition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Court Sindh High Court KDLB Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui

Authorities/statutory bodies/organizations: Not permitted to use allocation of public funds at sole discretion: SHC

Central Business District inaugurated: Deal with Qatar to help save $300m annually: PM

Tariff adjustment: CPPA-G files pleas of IPPs, wind projects facing NAB probe

Private co granted licence to act as provincial grid co in KP

Investment declines by 78pc in 7 months of FY21

July-Jan period: Repatriation of profit, dividend exceeds $1bn

Pakistan to come out of FATF grey list by June: Hammad

PSM to pay Rs93.2m for ‘violating’ contract

July-February (2020-21): FBR surpasses revenue target

Revenue target revised downward to Rs4.7trn

SPI up 2.41pc WoW

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.