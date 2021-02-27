Maple Leaf Cement wins CSR Award

LAHORE: Maple Leaf Cement on Thursday was awarded with CSR Award 2021 in a summit organized by National Forum for Environment and Health.

A company announcement said Maple Leaf Cement believes and implement contribution to environment and community and embraces responsibility for the company's actions. It encourage a positive impact through the activities on the environment, employees, community, stakeholders and all other members of the public sphere who may be considered stakeholders, the announcement concluded. -PR

