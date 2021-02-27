Daska by-poll: PML-N wants action against PM, Buzdar

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take action against Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar following its order of re-election in NA-75, Daska.

In a statement, she said, it was on PM's orders that the Election Commission staff was whisked away during bye-election in the constituency on February 19. "PM Imran and Punjab CM Usman Buzdar had held the chief secretary, the IGP and the entire provincial administration hostage during the by-polls," she alleged.

The PML-N leader opined that the process of accountability would remain incomplete until the prime minister was not held accountable over his "election management."

"Why the chief secretary was not available? When the first attempt to get in touch with him failed, why was he not approached again to convey to him complaints about rigging?

