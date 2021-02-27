Ceasefire agreement: 'Giant leap towards peaceful future if India abided'

LAHORE: Terming the Pak-India agreement on full compliance with the ceasefire along the LoC as a "victory of peace," Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Friday that if India abided by the agreement, it would be a giant leap towards a peaceful future.

"Problems can only be resolved through dialogue, not war; the Kashmir issue must be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions for strengthening of Pak-India relations and the prevalence of peace," the Governor said while talking to the media, here at Governor's House on Friday.

The Governor maintained that ever since Imran Khan became the PM, he had been advocating for peace and better ties with all the neighbouring countries including India. "But unfortunately, India has been trying to monger war. Today, if India has agreed to a full ceasefire with Pakistan on all sectors, including the LoC, it is a victory of peace and that of Pakistan's narrative," he said.

He said Pakistan wanted peaceful relations with the neighbouring countries. India will have to abide by this ceasefire agreement in letter and spirit. He said India must put an end to the massacre of innocent Kashmiris and the inhumane lockdown in Kashmir should also be lifted.

Replying to a question, he said, India should stop sponsoring terrorist organisations in Pakistan and support peace. He lauded Pakistan Army for its successful operations against terrorists in South Waziristan and said that sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism would always be remembered.

