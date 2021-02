Hazara division: PESCO notifies power shutdown

PESHAWAR: Power supply from 132 KV Mansehra-Oghi Transmission Line will remain suspended due to maintenance work on Saturday February 27 from 9:00 A.M to 5:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Oghi grid connecting 11 KV Oghi, Daraband, Sher Ghar, Auxiliary, 132 KV Battal grid connecting 11 KV Khairabad, Batagram 1,2, Jabbar, Battagram 1,2, DHQ feeders will face in convenience, said a press release issued from PESCO headquarters here Friday.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Muzafarabad - Rampura Transmission Line on 28th February from 9:00 A.M to 5:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Mansehra grid connected 11 KV Attar Shisha, City 1,2,3, Beffa, Khaki, Qalandar Abad, Ghazikot, Muradpur, Mangloor, Shinkiari, Lassain Nawab, Pakhal, Industrial State, Dhodia, Ihsan Shaheed, Shaheen Shaheed,132 KV Balakot grid connected 11 KV Balakot, Ghari Habbibullah, Bohi, 132 KV Muzaffaarabad grid connected 11 KV State Bank , City 1,2,3,4,5, Kohyala 1,2, Water Supply , Noseri, CMH, Barikot, Secretariat, Ghari Dopatta, Airport, Pattika, , 132 KV Noseri grid connected 11 KV Atmuqam, Punjkot, Pattika, Nosadda , 132 KV Rampura grid connected 11 KV Ghai Dopata 1.2. Airport 1,2, Chattar, Kohallah 3, New Secretariat, 132 KV Hattian grid connected 11 KV Chakar, Ghari Dopata, Chinary, Khawara feeders will face in convenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur - Hattar Transmission Line on 28th February from 9:00 A.M to 5:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Best Way Cement Factory, 132 KV Saadi Cement Factory, 132 KV Hattar grid connected 11 KV Neelum Steel, Suraj Gali, Hattar 1,2,3,4,5,6,8, Ali Steel, HEC, Biafo, Shadi, SAC, Spin Ghar, Solve Tech, Muree Glass, Eco Pak, Adeel Shaehbaz, Mustehakum Steel, National Steel, Nova Steel, Al Hadeed, Pak Accomulater, Coronet Food, Mujahid Sheel, MA Steel, Capital Steel, Nomi Steel, Hattar Steel, FDL , Farid Steel, Silver Lack, Sharif Gas Private LTD, feeders will face in convenience.

