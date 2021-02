Light rain likely today

LAHORE: Met Office has predicted light rain on Saturday (today). Already, they said, the weather took a pleasant turn on Friday morning and light rain was reported in various parts of the city. Also, cool breeze had started blowing in the early morning hours. However, temperature rose up soon after the sunrise.

According to the Met Office, the temperature rose to 28 degree centigrade on the higher and 15 degree centigrade on the lower side.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021