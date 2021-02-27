ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
PTA directs CMOs to improve network coverage as per licence standards

Recorder Report 27 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has directed Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) to improve network coverage and performance, and maintain Quality of Service (QoS) as per license standards.

In view of public complaints regarding degradation in service quality and results of the PTA surveys, it was observed that lack of network expansion and insufficient network/sites are some of the causes of QoS issues, as per the official statement issued by the PTA, here on Friday.

The CMOs have been asked to take concrete measures for resolution of root causes, ensure network stability and adequate coverage through expansion of their networks, especially in densely-populated urban areas.

The PTA will review the steps taken by the CMOs from time to time to check that improved voice and data services are being extended to the subscribers. Better coverage and service quality will ensure that end-user expectations for optimum performance are being met.

