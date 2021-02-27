ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Feb 27, 2021
Markets

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 27 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===================================================================================================================
                               YEAR                    Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL             CLOSURE OF
                              ENDED/     DIVIDEND/         After          (Rs)       GENERAL                  SHARE
                           HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/         Taxation                   MEETING               TRANSFER
COMPANY                     QUARTERLY      RIGHT          (Rs. in                                             BOOKS
                             ACCOUNTS                     million)
===================================================================================================================
Kohinoor Textile Mills      31.12.2020     10% (i)      1.009.044         3.37        -               13.03.2021 to
Ltd (Unconsolidated)        Half Year                                                                    20.03.2021
Kohinoor Textile Mills      31.12.2020     -            4,887.172         12.51       -                           -
Limited (Consolidated)      Half Year
Allawasaya Textile and      31.12.2020     -            47.230            59.04       -                           -
Finishing Mills Limited     Half Year
Dadex Eternet Limited       31.12.2020     -            47.151            4.38        -                           -
                            Half Year
First Punjab Modaraba       31.12.2020     -            1.110             0.03        -                           -
                            Half Year
Sitara Energy Limited       31.12.2020     -            (69.350)          (3.63)      -                           -
                            Half Year
United Brands Limited       31.12.2020     -            21.094            0.23        -                           -
                            Half Year
Salfi Textile Mills Ltd     31.12.2020     -            (102.539)         (30.68)     -                           -
                            Half Year
Island Textile Mills Ltd    31.12.2020     -            233.084           466.17      -                           -
                            Half Year
TPL Properties Limited      31.12.2020     -            5.762             0.02        -                           -
(Unconsolidated)            Half Year
TPL Properties Limited      31.12.2020     -            (8.434)           (0.03)      -                           -
(Consolidated)              Half Year
Merit Packaging Limited     31.12.2020     -            (337.473)         (4.19)      -                           -
                            HalfYear
First Al-Noor Modaraba      31.12.2020     -            2.134             0.10        -                           -
                            Half Year
Standard Chartered Bank     31.12.2020     27.50% (f)   13,132.982        3.39        29.03.2021         22.03.2021
(Pakistan) Limited          Year End                                                  04:00.p.m.      to 29.03.2021
                                                                                      AGM
Indus Motor Company         31.12.2020     250% (i)     4,801.106         61.08       -               13.03.2021 to
Limited                     Half Year                                                                    19.03.2021
Saudi Pak Leasing           31.12.2020     -            10.495            0.23        -                           -
Company Limited             Half Year
Gharibwal Cement Ltd.       31.12.2020     -            699.489           1.75        -                           -
                            Half Year
Ruby Textile Mills          31.12.2020     -            (2.661)           (0.5)       -                           -
Limited                     Half Year
Zahidjee Textile Mills      31.12.2020     -            586.493           3.06        -                           -
Ltd (Unconsolidated)        Half Year
Zahidjee Textile Mills      31.12.2020     -            585.915           3.06        -                           -
Ltd (Consolidated)          Half Year
Pak Datacom Ltd             31.12.2020     -            (2.090)           (0.19)      -                           -
                            Half Year
Leather Up Limited          31.12.2020     -            (2.937)           (0.49)      -                           -
                            Half Year
Security Leasing            31.12.2020     -            (7.044)           (0.19)      -                           -
Corporation Limited         Half Year
Liener Pak Gelatine Ltd     31.12.2020     -            3.729             0.50        -                           -
                            Half Year
Lotte Chemical              31.12.2020     7.5% (F)     2,125.105         1.40        21.04.2021      14.04.2021 To
Pakistan Limited                                                                      11:00.a.m.         21.04.2021
                                                                                      AGM
Asim Textile Mills Ltd      31.12.2020     -            12.739            0.84        -                           -
                            Half Year
Crescent Fibres Limited     31.12.2020     -            163.415           13.16       -                           -
                            Half Year
Bilal Fibres Limited        31.12.2020     -            (18.393)          (1.30)      -                           -
                            Half Year
Redco Textiles Limited      31.12.2020     -            12.492            0.25        -                           -
                            Half Year
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd     31.12.2020     -            (10.758)          (0.81)      -                           -
                            Half Year
AKD Capital Limited         31.12.2020     -            (0.591)           (0.24)      -                           -
                            Half Year
Murree Brewery              31.12.2020     100% (i)     575.457           20.80       -                  16.03.2021
Company Limited                                                                                       To 22.03.2021
S.S Oil Mills Limited       31.12.2020     -            133.883           23.66       -                           -
                            Half Year
The Hub Power               31.12.2020     30% (ii)     10,309.450        7.95        -                  12.04.2021
Company Limited             Half Year                                                                 To 18.04.2021
(Unconsolidated)
Atlas Insurance Ltd         31.12.2020     70% (F)      645.427           7.60        09.04.202          02.04.2021
                            Year End                                                  110:00.a.m.     To 09.04.2021
                                                                                      AGM
AGP Lmited                  31.12.2020     10% (i)      1,587.427         5.67        20.04.2021         14.04.2021
                            Year End                                                  11:30.a.m.      To 20.04.2021
                                                                                      AGM
Abbott Laboratories         31.12.2020     250% (F)     4,535.259         46.33       21.04.2021         14.04.2021
(Pakistan) Limited          Year End                                                  10:00.a.m.       To21.04.2021
                                                                                      AGM
===================================================================================================================

Pakistan Stock Exchange Kohinoor Textile Mills Sitara Energy Limited United Brands Limited

