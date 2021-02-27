Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
27 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
Kohinoor Textile Mills 31.12.2020 10% (i) 1.009.044 3.37 - 13.03.2021 to
Ltd (Unconsolidated) Half Year 20.03.2021
Kohinoor Textile Mills 31.12.2020 - 4,887.172 12.51 - -
Limited (Consolidated) Half Year
Allawasaya Textile and 31.12.2020 - 47.230 59.04 - -
Finishing Mills Limited Half Year
Dadex Eternet Limited 31.12.2020 - 47.151 4.38 - -
Half Year
First Punjab Modaraba 31.12.2020 - 1.110 0.03 - -
Half Year
Sitara Energy Limited 31.12.2020 - (69.350) (3.63) - -
Half Year
United Brands Limited 31.12.2020 - 21.094 0.23 - -
Half Year
Salfi Textile Mills Ltd 31.12.2020 - (102.539) (30.68) - -
Half Year
Island Textile Mills Ltd 31.12.2020 - 233.084 466.17 - -
Half Year
TPL Properties Limited 31.12.2020 - 5.762 0.02 - -
(Unconsolidated) Half Year
TPL Properties Limited 31.12.2020 - (8.434) (0.03) - -
(Consolidated) Half Year
Merit Packaging Limited 31.12.2020 - (337.473) (4.19) - -
HalfYear
First Al-Noor Modaraba 31.12.2020 - 2.134 0.10 - -
Half Year
Standard Chartered Bank 31.12.2020 27.50% (f) 13,132.982 3.39 29.03.2021 22.03.2021
(Pakistan) Limited Year End 04:00.p.m. to 29.03.2021
AGM
Indus Motor Company 31.12.2020 250% (i) 4,801.106 61.08 - 13.03.2021 to
Limited Half Year 19.03.2021
Saudi Pak Leasing 31.12.2020 - 10.495 0.23 - -
Company Limited Half Year
Gharibwal Cement Ltd. 31.12.2020 - 699.489 1.75 - -
Half Year
Ruby Textile Mills 31.12.2020 - (2.661) (0.5) - -
Limited Half Year
Zahidjee Textile Mills 31.12.2020 - 586.493 3.06 - -
Ltd (Unconsolidated) Half Year
Zahidjee Textile Mills 31.12.2020 - 585.915 3.06 - -
Ltd (Consolidated) Half Year
Pak Datacom Ltd 31.12.2020 - (2.090) (0.19) - -
Half Year
Leather Up Limited 31.12.2020 - (2.937) (0.49) - -
Half Year
Security Leasing 31.12.2020 - (7.044) (0.19) - -
Corporation Limited Half Year
Liener Pak Gelatine Ltd 31.12.2020 - 3.729 0.50 - -
Half Year
Lotte Chemical 31.12.2020 7.5% (F) 2,125.105 1.40 21.04.2021 14.04.2021 To
Pakistan Limited 11:00.a.m. 21.04.2021
AGM
Asim Textile Mills Ltd 31.12.2020 - 12.739 0.84 - -
Half Year
Crescent Fibres Limited 31.12.2020 - 163.415 13.16 - -
Half Year
Bilal Fibres Limited 31.12.2020 - (18.393) (1.30) - -
Half Year
Redco Textiles Limited 31.12.2020 - 12.492 0.25 - -
Half Year
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd 31.12.2020 - (10.758) (0.81) - -
Half Year
AKD Capital Limited 31.12.2020 - (0.591) (0.24) - -
Half Year
Murree Brewery 31.12.2020 100% (i) 575.457 20.80 - 16.03.2021
Company Limited To 22.03.2021
S.S Oil Mills Limited 31.12.2020 - 133.883 23.66 - -
Half Year
The Hub Power 31.12.2020 30% (ii) 10,309.450 7.95 - 12.04.2021
Company Limited Half Year To 18.04.2021
(Unconsolidated)
Atlas Insurance Ltd 31.12.2020 70% (F) 645.427 7.60 09.04.202 02.04.2021
Year End 110:00.a.m. To 09.04.2021
AGM
AGP Lmited 31.12.2020 10% (i) 1,587.427 5.67 20.04.2021 14.04.2021
Year End 11:30.a.m. To 20.04.2021
AGM
Abbott Laboratories 31.12.2020 250% (F) 4,535.259 46.33 21.04.2021 14.04.2021
(Pakistan) Limited Year End 10:00.a.m. To21.04.2021
AGM
