Kibor interbank offered rates
27 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Friday (February 26, 2021).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 6.86 7.36
2-Week 6.90 7.40
1-Month 6.96 7.46
3-Month 7.14 7.39
6-Month 7.40 7.65
9-Month 7.49 7.99
1-Year 7.54 8.04
==========================
Data source: SBP
