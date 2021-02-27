Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (February 26, 2021)....
27 Feb 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (February 26, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.08038 0.08013 1.57563 0.05075
Libor 1 Week 0.08363 0.08325 1.58500 0.08163
Libor 1 Month 0.11513 0.11113 1.58113 0.10575
Libor 2 Month 0.14950 0.15238 1.59738 0.14813
Libor 3 Month 0.19050 0.18238 1.58038 0.17525
Libor 6 Month 0.20063 0.19688 1.53325 0.19500
Libor 1 Year 0.28025 0.29100 1.53725 0.27800
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.