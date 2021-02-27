WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Feb 26, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 25-Feb-21 24-Feb-21 23-Feb-21 22-Feb-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.107156 0.107152 0.107185 0.107177 Euro 0.845054 0.840722 0.840944 0.84112 Japanese yen 0.00651816 0.00656095 0.00657234 U.K. pound 0.977152 0.978431 0.975711 0.972075 U.S. dollar 0.691251 0.69218 0.692534 0.69325 Algerian dinar 0.00521696 0.00521825 0.00522116 0.00521893 Australian dollar 0.550927 0.547722 0.548695 0.546004 Botswana pula 0.0640098 0.0638882 0.0638516 0.063571 Brazilian real 0.126617 0.127765 0.127108 0.125958 Brunei dollar 0.524152 0.524419 0.523721 Canadian dollar 0.551677 0.551626 0.549499 0.549631 Chilean peso 0.000982379 0.000979371 0.000975881 0.000980385 Colombian peso 0.000193179 0.000192788 0.000192242 0.000194985 Czech koruna 0.0323741 0.0323645 0.0324615 0.0324039 Danish krone 0.113638 0.113055 0.113082 0.113106 Indian rupee 0.00953511 0.00957474 0.00956926 0.00957972 Israeli New Shekel 0.210747 0.212065 0.212173 0.212133 Korean won 0.000622636 0.000623136 0.000625878 0.000626186 Kuwaiti dinar 2.29313 2.2943 2.29439 Malaysian ringgit 0.171102 0.171374 0.171334 0.171575 Mauritian rupee 0.0173071 0.0173354 0.0173363 0.0173245 Mexican peso 0.0331499 0.0338058 0.0336454 0.0335255 New Zealand dollar 0.513945 0.508268 0.507627 0.506696 Norwegian krone 0.0826252 0.0820352 0.0814947 0.0815157 Omani rial 1.79779 1.80021 1.80113 1.80299 Peruvian sol 0.189644 0.18969 0.189683 Philippine peso 0.0142128 0.0142608 0.0143115 Polish zloty 0.187113 0.186345 0.186581 0.186684 Qatari riyal 0.189904 0.190159 0.190257 0.190453 Russian ruble 0.00940801 0.00938508 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.184334 0.184676 0.184867 Singapore dollar 0.524152 0.524419 0.524448 0.523721 South African rand 0.0480144 0.0472043 0.0466489 Swedish krona 0.0837616 0.0836239 0.0835445 0.0834939 Swiss franc 0.763012 0.762901 0.769226 0.771864 Thai baht 0.0230103 0.0230488 0.0230791 0.0230983 Trinidadian dollar 0.102107 0.102248 0.102341 0.102517 U.A.E. dirham 0.188224 0.188477 0.188573 0.188768 Uruguayan peso 0.0160171 0.0160789 0.0161129 0.0161075 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

