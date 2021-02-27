WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Feb 26, 2021
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 25-Feb-21 24-Feb-21 23-Feb-21 22-Feb-21
Chinese yuan 0.107156 0.107152 0.107185 0.107177
Euro 0.845054 0.840722 0.840944 0.84112
Japanese yen 0.00651816 0.00656095 0.00657234
U.K. pound 0.977152 0.978431 0.975711 0.972075
U.S. dollar 0.691251 0.69218 0.692534 0.69325
Algerian dinar 0.00521696 0.00521825 0.00522116 0.00521893
Australian dollar 0.550927 0.547722 0.548695 0.546004
Botswana pula 0.0640098 0.0638882 0.0638516 0.063571
Brazilian real 0.126617 0.127765 0.127108 0.125958
Brunei dollar 0.524152 0.524419 0.523721
Canadian dollar 0.551677 0.551626 0.549499 0.549631
Chilean peso 0.000982379 0.000979371 0.000975881 0.000980385
Colombian peso 0.000193179 0.000192788 0.000192242 0.000194985
Czech koruna 0.0323741 0.0323645 0.0324615 0.0324039
Danish krone 0.113638 0.113055 0.113082 0.113106
Indian rupee 0.00953511 0.00957474 0.00956926 0.00957972
Israeli New Shekel 0.210747 0.212065 0.212173 0.212133
Korean won 0.000622636 0.000623136 0.000625878 0.000626186
Kuwaiti dinar 2.29313 2.2943 2.29439
Malaysian ringgit 0.171102 0.171374 0.171334 0.171575
Mauritian rupee 0.0173071 0.0173354 0.0173363 0.0173245
Mexican peso 0.0331499 0.0338058 0.0336454 0.0335255
New Zealand dollar 0.513945 0.508268 0.507627 0.506696
Norwegian krone 0.0826252 0.0820352 0.0814947 0.0815157
Omani rial 1.79779 1.80021 1.80113 1.80299
Peruvian sol 0.189644 0.18969 0.189683
Philippine peso 0.0142128 0.0142608 0.0143115
Polish zloty 0.187113 0.186345 0.186581 0.186684
Qatari riyal 0.189904 0.190159 0.190257 0.190453
Russian ruble 0.00940801 0.00938508
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.184334 0.184676 0.184867
Singapore dollar 0.524152 0.524419 0.524448 0.523721
South African rand 0.0480144 0.0472043 0.0466489
Swedish krona 0.0837616 0.0836239 0.0835445 0.0834939
Swiss franc 0.763012 0.762901 0.769226 0.771864
Thai baht 0.0230103 0.0230488 0.0230791 0.0230983
Trinidadian dollar 0.102107 0.102248 0.102341 0.102517
U.A.E. dirham 0.188224 0.188477 0.188573 0.188768
Uruguayan peso 0.0160171 0.0160789 0.0161129 0.0161075
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
