PTI’s popularity, vote bank increasing in Punjab: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday said, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s popularity and vote bank was increasing in Punjab as compared to the past besides PML-N lost its credibility among the masses in the province.

The incumbent government was respecting all state institutions including Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and never leveled allegations against them, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the opposition parties was in a habit to criticize and attack the national institutions including judiciary and armed forces to acquire their political gains and mileage.

He said the opposition had announced several dates of dislodging the PTI government, adding the government was committed to complete its constitutional term as it was working efficiently for the development and uplift of the masses and country.

He assured the PTI government would clinch majority seats in the upcoming Senate elections on the basis of its performance and prudent policies launched during the ongoing tenure.

Replying to a question, he said it was discretion of PTI candidate from NA-75 Daska, Ali Amjad Mili to appeal against fresh election in the constituency.

He claimed that PML-N had used machinery to win the elections through rigging in the past.