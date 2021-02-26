PFA team disposes of 10,000 litres impure milk

RENALAKHURD: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) along with police on Friday raided a dairy farm and a milk collection centre and recovered huge quantity of milk contaminated with harmful chemical, hazardous powder, ghee and other raw material being used in the preparation of impure milk.

PFA team raided on the dairy farm owned by Malik Tariq and Shabbir Milk collection centre where impure milk was being prepared from chemical and other items.

The team recovered 19 bags of powder, ghee and other material besides disposing of 10,000 litres of impure milk.

Police arrested two accused - Usman Akram and Muhammad Shabbir - from the spot while one accused escaped from the scene.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.