Feb 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France flags G20 consensus on tax reform, IMF SDRs, debt

  • Le Maire said talks on rewriting decades-old rules on cross-border taxation needed to wrap up by summer and that a new allocation of International Monetary Fund (IMF) special drawing rights, along with a new G20 framework to ease poor countries' debt, were needed.
Reuters 26 Feb 2021

PARIS: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said a meeting with his Group of 20 counterparts on Friday produced broad consensus on issues ranging from cross-border corporate tax reform to easing financial strain for poor countries.

Le Maire said talks on rewriting decades-old rules on cross-border taxation needed to wrap up by summer and that a new allocation of International Monetary Fund (IMF) special drawing rights, along with a new G20 framework to ease poor countries' debt, were needed.

"On all these points, I'm happy to see a broad consensus among G20 members," Le Maire told ministers during the meeting.

Bruno Le Maire IMF Special Drawing Rights corporate tax reform

