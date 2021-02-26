World
France flags G20 consensus on tax reform, IMF SDRs, debt
26 Feb 2021
PARIS: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said a meeting with his Group of 20 counterparts on Friday produced broad consensus on issues ranging from cross-border corporate tax reform to easing financial strain for poor countries.
"On all these points, I'm happy to see a broad consensus among G20 members," Le Maire told ministers during the meeting.
