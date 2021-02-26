ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

AstraZeneca-Amgen drug could widen treatment options for severe asthma

  • The medicine, tezepelumab, cut the rate of asthma attacks by 56% among patients when compared to placebo in a year-long late-stage study, which had roughly 1,000 patients who were already receiving standard care, the drugmakers said on Friday.
  • The drug cut the risk of exacerbations by 70% in patients with more than or equal to 300 eosinophils per microlitre of blood, which is the baseline, by 41% in those with less than 300 cells, and 39% with less than 150 cells.
Reuters 26 Feb 2021

AstraZeneca and Amgen's experimental drug reduced asthma attacks in patients with severe and uncontrolled forms of the respiratory condition in a large study, showing promise for wider use against different triggers.

The medicine, tezepelumab, cut the rate of asthma attacks by 56% among patients when compared to placebo in a year-long late-stage study, which had roughly 1,000 patients who were already receiving standard care, the drugmakers said on Friday.

It also worked in a subgroup of volunteers with low levels of eosinophils, a type of white blood cell, detailed data presented at a virtual meeting of the American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology showed.

The drug cut the risk of exacerbations by 70% in patients with more than or equal to 300 eosinophils per microlitre of blood, which is the baseline, by 41% in those with less than 300 cells, and 39% with less than 150 cells.

Eosinophils are associated with swelling and narrowing of airways that could make asthma attacks worse. The respiratory condition can be triggered and turn severe by many factors, including eosinophil count and allergies.

Tezepelumab works by blocking a type of immune protein called TSLP, found in the linings of the lungs. TSLP belongs to the cytokine group responsible for sounding an alarm to the body's immune system and can also trigger inflammation.

The biologic drug, if approved, will compete with AstraZeneca's own Fasenra and Regeneron's Dupixent.

AstraZeneca's Fasenra, which garnered almost $1 billion in sales last year, is a strong contender in the market to treat severe eosinophilic asthma, but tezepelumab would help the company branch out to treat non-eosinophilic patients.

"Alongside Fasenra, we think that having two really strong complimentary, robust biologics in this space will actually expand use in eligible patients," Richard Marshall, global head of late respiratory and immunology at AstraZeneca told Reuters.

Tezepelumab also improved lung function in patients, helped control asthma better and cut the risk of hospitalisations or emergency visits by 79%, data showed.

AstraZeneca's Marshall said the study results will form part of regulatory submissions expected in the first half of 2021.

Roughly 339 million people suffer from asthma worldwide, 10% of whom have severe forms of the condition.

AstraZeneca Amgen drug asthma attacks

AstraZeneca-Amgen drug could widen treatment options for severe asthma

PM thanks Sri Lankan leadership for allowing burial of COVID-19 victims

Pakistan remains committed towards completion of FATF Action Plan, says Azhar

US welcomes Pakistan, India's joint statement on LoC ceasefire; urges two countries to hold direct talks on Kashmir

Terrorist commander involved in killings of 50 security officials gunned down: ISPR

US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5mn

Energy projects won’t add to debt: China

EU leaders debate push to boost defences

17 pro-Iran fighters killed in US strikes in Syria

Senate ruling sinks US minimum wage hike in Covid aid bill

Biden, Saudi king speak ahead of Khashoggi murder report

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters