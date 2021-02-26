ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Philippines' Duterte signs indemnity bill for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

  • Despite having one of the highest number of coronavirus infections in Asia, the Philippines will be the last Southeast Asian nation to receive its initial set of vaccines.
  • It covers the creation of a 500 million pesos ($10.26 million) indemnity fund to cover compensation for potential serious adverse effects stemming from the doses' emergency use.
Reuters 26 Feb 2021

MANILA: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday signed into law a bill that gives indemnity to vaccine makers if their COVID-19 shots cause adverse side-effects, days before the country starts its lagging inoculation programme.

Despite having one of the highest number of coronavirus infections in Asia, the Philippines will be the last Southeast Asian nation to receive its initial set of vaccines.

In a statement, the presidential office said the law would fast-track the purchase and administration of vaccines.

It covers the creation of a 500 million pesos ($10.26 million) indemnity fund to cover compensation for potential serious adverse effects stemming from the doses' emergency use.

COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers would be immune from lawsuits for claims arising from the administration of the shots.

The absence of an indemnification programme has delayed the delivery of 117,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, donated through the COVAX facility. The government had planned to use those doses to kick off a vaccination drive in mid-February.

The Philippines will take delivery of 600,000 doses of Sinovac Biotech's vaccines, donated by China, on Sunday, allowing the Southeast Asian country to start inoculating healthcare workers and soldiers.

The firebrand Philippine leader last week asked Congress to hasten the vaccination and indemnification bill.

The Philippines is negotiating supply agreements with seven manufacturers for 148 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, so it can inoculate 70 million adults, or two-thirds of its more than 108 million population.

After a record 9.5% economic slump in 2020, the Philippines is eager to start its inoculation programme to revive business and consumer confidence, and restore millions of lost jobs.

Rodrigo Duterte COVID 19 shots inoculation programme Philippines President

Philippines' Duterte signs indemnity bill for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

PM thanks Sri Lankan leadership for allowing burial of COVID-19 victims

Pakistan remains committed towards completion of FATF Action Plan, says Azhar

US welcomes Pakistan, India's joint statement on LoC ceasefire; urges two countries to hold direct talks on Kashmir

Terrorist commander involved in killings of 50 security officials gunned down: ISPR

US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5mn

Energy projects won’t add to debt: China

EU leaders debate push to boost defences

17 pro-Iran fighters killed in US strikes in Syria

Senate ruling sinks US minimum wage hike in Covid aid bill

Biden, Saudi king speak ahead of Khashoggi murder report

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters