ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Chile's Codelco reports bumper year for profits despite pandemic

  • The 55% increase in profits came amid a surge in global metal prices and higher sales as global markets including Chile's main buyer China begin to rally from the pandemic.
  • Codelco said an 8.6% drop in direct cash costs to $1.294 per pound had also helped bolster profits, attributing these primarily to the lower price of inputs, a strengthening peso, upped production and a cash-saving drive by managers.
Reuters 26 Feb 2021

SANTIAGO: Chile's Codelco, the world's top copper producer, reported pre-tax profits of $2.078 bln in 2020 and said it had upped output from its own mines by 2% to 1.618 mln tonnes, despite being forced to rely on skeleton crews for almost half the year amid strict measures aimed at curbing the coronavirus outbreak.

The 55% increase in profits came amid a surge in global metal prices and higher sales as global markets including Chile's main buyer China begin to rally from the pandemic.

The company, which turns over all its profits to the Chilean state, told Reuters earlier this week that the recent spike in the price of the red metal as a "good opportunity" to generate cash for investments and hold down debt, but warned it could also drive up the miner's costs.

Codelco said an 8.6% drop in direct cash costs to $1.294 per pound had also helped bolster profits, attributing these primarily to the lower price of inputs, a strengthening peso, upped production and a cash-saving drive by managers.

Codelco said its own copper sales increased by 1.5% year-on-year, and a higher ore grade generated positive performances in its Ministro Hales, Andina, Chuquicamata and Salvador mines, making up for declines in other divisions.

world's top copper producer copper producer Chile's Codelco

Chile's Codelco reports bumper year for profits despite pandemic

PM thanks Sri Lankan leadership for allowing burial of COVID-19 victims

Pakistan remains committed towards completion of FATF Action Plan, says Azhar

US welcomes Pakistan, India's joint statement on LoC ceasefire; urges two countries to hold direct talks on Kashmir

Terrorist commander involved in killings of 50 security officials gunned down: ISPR

US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5mn

Energy projects won’t add to debt: China

EU leaders debate push to boost defences

17 pro-Iran fighters killed in US strikes in Syria

Senate ruling sinks US minimum wage hike in Covid aid bill

Biden, Saudi king speak ahead of Khashoggi murder report

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters