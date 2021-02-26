ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
Pakistan

Sindh reports 13 deaths, 322 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

BR Web Desk Updated 26 Feb 2021

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that 13 more people died due to coronavirus (COVID-19), while 322 new infections emerged in the last 24 hours across the province.

Giving daily briefing on COVID-19 cases, Shah said 13 more patients of coronavirus died overnight, lifting the death toll to 4,335

About 10,865 tests were conducted during the period, out of which 322 came positive.

So far 2,998,409 tests have been conducted against which 257,729 cases were diagnosed, of them 241,256 patients have recovered, including 273 overnight, added the chief minister.

12,138 patients were under treatment, of them 11,732 were in home isolation, 8 at isolation centers and 398 at different hospitals, said CM Sindh.

He added that the condition of 362 patients was stated to be critical, including 50 shifted to ventilators.

