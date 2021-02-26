Business & Finance
South Africa's trade surplus narrows to $790 million in January
26 Feb 2021
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's trade surplus narrowed to 11.83 billion rand ($790 million) in January from a revised surplus of 33.06 billion rand in December, data from the revenue service showed on Friday.
Exports fell 13.6% on a month-on-month basis to 109.76 billion rand, while imports rose 4.2% to 97.93 billion rand, the South African Revenue Service said.
