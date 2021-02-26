World
Britain's Prince Philip to spend second weekend in hospital
- The 99-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth was admitted to London's private King Edward VII Hospital on Feb. 16 after feeling unwell, with Buckingham Palace saying he is comfortable and responding to treatment.
26 Feb 2021
LONDON: Britain's Prince Philip will spend a second weekend in hospital where he is receiving treatment for an infection, the Sun newspaper said on Friday, citing royal sources.
The 99-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth was admitted to London's private King Edward VII Hospital on Feb. 16 after feeling unwell, with Buckingham Palace saying he is comfortable and responding to treatment.
